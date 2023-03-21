Anjali Negi
Mar 21 ,2023
Rani Mukerji in vibrant sarees
Image: @yashrajfilmstalent/Instagram
Rani Mukerji celebrated her 45th birthday on Tuesday (March 21). To commemorate the occasion, here's a look at birthday girl's various saree ensembles.
Image: @yashrajfilmstalent/Instagram
One of her looks consisted of a gold saree with tied up hair, which she accessorised with statement necklace.
Image: @yashrajfilmstalent/Instagram
Rani stunned in a blue and green saree.
Image: @yashrajfilmstalent/Instagram
The actress often makes a style statement in printed sarees.
Image: @yashrajfilmstalent/Instagram
The green and red saree featured floral prints, which she paired with coloured bangles.
Image: @yashrajfilmstalent/Instagram
