Hardika Gupta
Mar 14 ,2023
Rani Mukerji slays in black and white sarees
@yashrajfilmstalent/Instagram
Rani Mukerji is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway.
@yashrajfilmstalent/Instagram
For her promotional events, she wore lovely sarees.
@yashrajfilmstalent/Instagram
In one of her looks, the actress sported a black saree by Masaba Gupta.
@yashrajfilmstalent/Instagram
Her saree featured white borders and polka dots. 'Maa' in Hindi was written on the pallu of her saree.
@yashrajfilmstalent/Instagram
In another set of pictures, Rani wore a white saree by Masaba Gupta.
@yashrajfilmstalent/Instagram
The Mardaani actor's saree featured black borders.
@yashrajfilmstalent/Instagram
