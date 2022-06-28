Ranji Trophy 2022 players who could serve Team India in red-ball cricket sooner than later
Image: PTI
Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan top-scored during the Ranji Trophy 2022 with a total of 982 runs in 6 games (4 100s). He already has a FC career average of 81.61 and will certainly serve Team India in future.
Image: PTI
Mumbai's Shams Mulani finished the season with a total of 45 wickets with an average of 16.75 in six games.
Image: @BCCIdomestic/Twitter
Madhya Pradesh's Rajat Patidar notched up 658 runs in six games during Ranji Trophy 2022 at an average of 82.25.
Image: PTI
Kumar Kartikeya also played a key role in Madhya Pradesh's winning campaign by contributing with 32 wickets.
Image: @BCCIdomestic/Twitter
Nagaland's Chetan Bist scored 623 runs in four games, with a total of five centuries.
Image: PTI
Shahbaz Nadeem contributed with a total of 25 wickets in five games for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy 2022. He has already played a Test match for India.
Image: PTI
Yash Dubey scored 614 runs in total for MP, including a match-winning century in the final against Mumbai.
Image: PTI
Gaurav Yadav contributed with a total of 23 wickets for MP in the recently concluded season.
Image: @BCCIdomestic/Twitter
Shubham Sharma also hit a century for MP in the final and ended the season with a total of 608 runs in six games.
Image: PTI