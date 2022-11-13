Vidit Dhawan
Nov 13 ,2022
Ranked: Team India players at T20 World Cup 2022
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul had a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign as they failed to help Team India get a good start in most games.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik had an extremely poor tournament as he just managed to score 14 runs after three innings.
Image: AP
Axar Patel failed to deliver with both bat and ball as he only managed to score nine runs and pick up three wickets from five innings.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
R Ashwin had a mixed T20 World Cup campaign as he picked up just six wickets but made some decent contributions with the bat.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar too had a mixed T20 World Cup tournament as he picked up just four wickets but had the best economy (6.16) among all Indian bowlers.
Image: AP
Mohammed Shami had a decent tournament as he picked up six wickets and also had a brilliant economy of just 7.15.
Image: AP
Arshdeep Singh was the pick among the bowlers as he ended as Team India's highest wicket-taker (10) and also had a decent economy of 7.80.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Hardik Pandya had a good T20 World Cup campaign with both bat (128 runs) and ball (eight wickets).
Image: Twitter@BCCI
World no 1 T20I batsman Suryakumar Yadav had a stellar tournament as he smacked 239 runs at an impressive average of 59.75.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Virat Kohli was undoubtedly India's best player as he ended as the tournament's highest scorer (296) runs. He got these runs at an incredible average of 98.66.
Image: AP
Find Out More