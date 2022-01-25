Ranking the 7 best IPL jerseys of all time
Image: IPLT20.com, PTI
Delhi Capitals' all blue jersey makes it in seventh place. The side is expected to be led by Rishabh Pant once again.
Image: PTI
PBKS's revamped all red jersey seems more appealing than the previous mixture of red and grey.
Image: IPL/BCCI
CSK will once again be seen in their classic yellow jersey, with MS Dhoni set to lead the side once again.
Image: IPLT20.com
SRH's sparkling orange and black jersey is ranked fourth on the list. The side will continue to be led by Kane Williamson after the team released former captain David Warner.
Image: Twitter@IPL
RCB's stunning red and black jersey has also caught the eye of viewers in all seasons of IPL since the competition's inception in 2008.
Image: PTI
KKR's black and gold jersey is a close second. The side retained Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions.
Image: ANI
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians' iconic blue jersey is a class of its own. The side will once again be led by Rohit Sharma this season.
Image: PTI