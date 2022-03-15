Ranveer Singh amps up the fashion game in the English Premier League
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranveer Singh grabbed eyeballs with his quirky yet stylish appearance at the Premier Football League, London. He wore a wine-colour suit teamed up with a grey overcoat.
Image: Twitter/@CPFC
The Gully Boy actor took the London streets by storm by making a stylish appearance. He donned a grey suit and paired it with a trenchcoat.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Levelling up the fashion game, Ranveer opted for a beige-coloured suit teamed up with brown shoes and olive coloured high neck jumper. The tanned hat complemented the look.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Knowing every drill, Ranveer rocked the shades of black and grey like a pro. The wide-leg pants and a black overcoat makes him look elegant.
Image: Twitter/@Iunayons
While heading to the Premier Football League, Ranveer aced the bright colours like a pro as he was decked up in a pink, grey, and blue checkered shirt paired with grey-coloured baggy pants.
Image: Instagram/@itsfatimabaluch