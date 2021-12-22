Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev & more: Full list of who plays whom in '83'
Instagram/@83thefilm
Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev, the man who was the captain of the team that lifted the 1983 World Cup at Lord's.
Instagram/@83thefilm
The role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Dev, is being played by Deepika Padukone, who motivates the skipper for the feat.
Instagram/@83thefilm
PR Man Singh led the young cricketers to the iconic victory as a manager of the team. Pankaj Tripathi enacts his part.
Instagram/@83thefilm
Sunil Gavaskar was the opening batsman of the squad. Tahir Raj Bhasin enacts the role of the legendary cricketer.
Instagram/@83thefilm
Swashbuckling opening batsman and top scorer of the final, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, is being played by Tamil actor Jiiva.
Image: Instagram/@actorjiiva
The Player of the Match of the final, with 26 runs and 3/12, Mohinder Amarnath, is being essayed by Saqib Saleem.
Image: Instagram/@saqibsaleem
Yashpal Sharma, one of the highest run-getters for India in the World Cup, 240 runs, is being played by Jatin Sarna.
Image: Instagram/@thejatinsarna
Sandeep Patil, who scored crucial 27 runs in the final, is being played by his son, Chirag Patil.
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm
Kirti Azad, another important member of the batting line-up, is being played by Dinker Sharma.
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm
Roger Binny, who took the highest, 18 wickets in the tournament, is being played by Nishant Dahiya.
Image: Instagram/@nishantdahhiya
All-rounder Madan Lal, who finished the tournament with 17 wickets, is being played by Harrdy Sandhu.
Image: Instagram/@harrdysandhu
Syed Kirmani kept wickets for India in the crucial tournament. Sahil Khattar enacts his role
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm
Fast bowler Balwinder Sandhu, who took 2 important wickets in the final, is being portrayed by Ammy Virk.
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm
Dilip Vengsarkar, one of the decorated batsmen of the country, is being played by Adinath Kothare.
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm
Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri, who took 4 wickets in the World Cup, is being played by Dhairya Karwa.
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm
Sunil Valson, a left-arm fast bowler, who was the only person to not play in any match of the World Cup, is being played by R Badree.
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm
The role of accomplished former Indian batsman Forokh Engineer is being played by Boman Irani.
Image: Instagram/@boman_irani