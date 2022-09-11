Aditi Rathi
Sep 11 ,2022
Ranveer Singh attends SIIMA, film fraternity pays tribute to Krishnam Raju: B'wood recap
Image: Twitter@rameshlaus/Insta/@ranveersing
Ranveer Singh recently attended SIIMA 2022 in Bangaluru and shared smiles with several stars of the South film fraternity.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have picked the first letter of their baby boy's name and are not looking for an "extremely unique" one.
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife, Vinny Arora, named their newborn Zayn.
Image: Instagram/@dheerajdhoopar
The film fraternity and politicians paid heartfelt tributes to the late actor and former Union Minister Krishnam Raju.
Image: Twitter@rameshlaus
Prabhas was seen weeping and wiping his tears off as he paid his last respects to his late uncle Krishnam Raju.
Image: Twitter/@MADARPASHA35GM2
Pooja Hegde penned an emotional note after winning two awards at SIIMA 2022.
Image: Instagram/@poojahegde
Find Out More