Ranveer Singh: Here's how 'Gully Boy' star paints Instagram colourful with funky outfits
IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh
Actor Ranveer Singh who knows how to add that extra bling to any outfit, looks dashing in thiis forma shit and tie outfit with a glittery jacket.
IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh
The actor who painst his Instagram pafe colourful with various outfits, looks stylish in this purple coat with abstract printed shirt below.
IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh
Ranveer Singh who is known for his energy levels, looks dapper in this funky printed suit.
IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh
The actor who knows how to pull off any look with outmost style, dons a printed shirt with polka dot trousers and sunglasses as he strikes a cool pose.
IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh
Not just his impeccable acting, Ranveer Singh grabs attention with his amazing dressing style and this picture shows his love for cool outfits.
IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh
Ranveer Singh who never compromises with his comfort, looks stylish in this printed matching suit with sunglasses.
IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh
Keeping it all black, the Gully Boy star keeps it subtle in a black suit with a matching hat and sunglasses while poisng for camera.
IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh
The actor who has time again flaunted his weirdest outfits, nails this look with ruffled hair, sunglasses and Gucci shirt that has just left hearts to flutter.
IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh