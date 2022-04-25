Ranveer Singh is an epitome of fashion; Here're 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' star's off-beat looks
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
At the trailer launch event of 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar,' Ranveer Singh wore a printed colourful pantsuit. The actor completed his look with a pair of pink shoes and red glasses.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranveer Singh opted for a printed yellow shirt and striped flared pants at the song launch event of his upcoming film.
Varinder Chawla
The actor looked uber cool in a white printed shirt and yellow track pants. He also wore a denim jacket and added a pair of pink glasses and hairband to his look.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranveer Singh turned heads as he donned a brown and orange printed shirt. The actor kept his look simple and accessorised his look with a silver chain and earring.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
The actor sported a blue and white printed Louis Vuitton high-neck sweater on white pants. In the accessories, he chose a blue and white hat, white goggles and a silver chain.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranveer Singh looked stunning in a black puffer jacket and pants. He also wore a white t-shirt underneath and completed his look with yellow and brown shoes.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
The actor gave away major outfit goals as he wore a yellow coloured shirt and a brown jacket with blue pants. His goggles were surely a statement piece.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh