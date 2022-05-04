Ranveer Singh is ball of energy as he promotes 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' on TKSS
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranveer Singh graced the sets of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show as he promoted his upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. The actor posed for a selfie with the entire cast of 'TKSS'.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranveer wore a vibrant half-sleeved shirt teamed up with sky blue coloured pants and soft pink pair of sneakers. The '83' actor added a little drama as he completed the look with a pink coloured cowboy hat.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Giving a glimpse of the fun times on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Ranveer Singh shared a picture with Krushna Abhishek who was dressed as one of the characters in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
In the picture, both Ranveer and Kapil could be seen shaking a leg on some tracks.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranveer was accompanied by his 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' co-star, Shalini Pandey and both could be seen having a fun banter on the show.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Shalini Pandey looked gorgeous in a purple coloured shiny co-ord set paired with a transparent pair of heels. Ranveer and Pandey were seen indulging in some fun activities on the show.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Both Krushna and Ranveer posed for the camera at 'The Kapil Sharma Show' wearing their best smiles.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh