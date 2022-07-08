Aditi Rathi
Jul 08 ,2022
Ranveer Singh knows how to turn heads in trendy coats: Here's proof
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is known for his off-beat fashion choices and this pink long coat is its proof.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
The actor recently turned heads in a black and white suit that he paired with a pink shirt.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
He gave away major trendy fashion goals with this purple suit and printed shirt.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
The actor's multi-coloured printed suits and jackets surely have a separate fanbase.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
The actor looked absolutely dapper in an all-yellow suit and a cap.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranveer Sigh channelled his inner cowboy with this retro look. His unique jacket complimented his unique style.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
The actor left fans in awe of his style with this printed look.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
