Prachi Arya
Sep 16 ,2022
Ranveer Singh to Ananya Panday, stars take casual route as spotted in Mumbai
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Ranveer Singh poses goofily for paparazzi as she gets spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali office in Juhu.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji poses for paps at Kalina Airport as he jets off to Ahmedabad.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Kalina Airport as they jett to Ahmedabad for Brahmastra promotions.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Palak Tiwari snapped outside a salon in Juhu.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Dheeraj Dhopper along with Surbhi Chandna at Sherdil Shergill promotional event in Mumbai.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Pooja Hegde gets spotted post her gym session in Santacruz.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Ananya Panday was papped post her yoga class in Bandra.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More