Ranveer Singh to Kiara Advani, B'wood stars' glamorous looks from a star-studded evening
Image: Instagram/@
Ranveer Singh stunned in a blue coloured tracksuit and wore a floral shirt underneath it.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Taapsee Pannu looked gorgeous in a black coloured outfit with puffed sleeves. She tied her hair in a neat bun and accessorised her look with a pair of earrings.
Image: Instagram/@welovetaapsee
Kiara Advani walked the red carpet in a blue coloured jumpsuit with a deep V neckline.
Image: Instagram/@kiaraadvani
Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a white coloured shirt, cream coloured suit and blue pants.
Image: Instagram/@the.vainglorious
Ayushmann Khurrana turned heads in a blue coloured printed suit.
Image: Instagram/@_ayushmannforever_14
Siddhant Chaturvedi chose an off-beat look as he wore a printed t-shirt, matching jacket and grey pants on the red carpet.
Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla
Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a shimmery sleeveless bodycon outfit and tied her hair in a ponytail.
Image: Instagram/@janhvixsparkly