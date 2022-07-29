Aditi Rathi
Jul 29 ,2022
Ranveer Singh to Malaika Arora, here's how celebs brought their fashion A-game to the city
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ranveer Singh recently opted for an all-off-white look, which included a t-shirt, bottoms and matching jacket as he attended an event.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ananya Panday kept it casual in a cute pink top and denim shorts.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Malaika Arora surely gave away major outfit goals with her white co-ord set.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Karisma Kapoor's latest airport look was all-black as she sported a matching pullover, track pants, jacket, and cap and also carried two black bags.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sonakshi Sinha went for a denim look at the airport as she wore an oversized denim shirt on a black tank top and baggy jeans.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper at the airport in a black jacket and matching bottoms.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sara Ali Khan turned heads at the airport in an ethnic look, which had a white suit and multicoloured dupatta. She accessorised her look well.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More