Ranveer Singh turns commentator as he promotes 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' during SRH vs RCB
Ranveer Singh brought a different vibe at IPL as he turns a commentator during SRH vs RCB with Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan while promoting his film, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.
The pic sees Ranveer giving a warm hug to Irfan as the latter was getting ready for IPL commentary.
While Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a neon-coloured suit teamed up with a grey coloured cap and white t-shirt, Irfan donned a green coloured suit.
Irfan Khan, Harbhajan Singh and Ranveer Singh are seen standing in front of a Golgappa stall. The stall has a banner over it, which reads, "Jordaar Chat Counter".
Ranveer Singh and Irfan Khan seem to be having a discussion in the commentary studio.
The pics are proof that Ranveer Singh had his best time at the IPL commentary box with Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Khan and Jatin Sapru.
