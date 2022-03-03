Ranveer Singh: Walk through the actor's sartorial dressing style
IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh
Ranveer Singh who is known for his revolution into styling and outfits looks uber fashionable in this white pant and colour sweater with a complimenting cap while giving major fashionable goals.
IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh
Actor Ranveer Singh looks cool in this yellow shirt with a brown coat and black sunglasses.
IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh
This picture of actor Ranveer Singh is yet another example of his brilliant styling where he looks dapper in this colourful Louis Vuitton sweater and matching sunglasses.
IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh
This picture shows Ranveer Singh exuberating oomph and panache in this long grey trench coat and matching pants with his signature style hat.
IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh
Giving those usual cowboy vibes, Ranveer Singh is seen dressed in a brown checked coat and pants with a hat to compliment his look.
IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh
Leaving all hearts to flutter with his killer looks in a colour long coat with matching brown pants and glasses to add more charm.
IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh
Actor Ranveer Singh looks completely unrecognizable in this long brown coat and blue pants and, matching shirt. On the other hand his long hair and cap his fashionable vibes.
IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh