Ranveer Singh's '83' to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera', upcoming B'wood theatrical releases

Ranveer Singh's much-awaited biographical sports film, '83' has been scheduled to release in theatres on 24 December 2021
Image: '83' Official Poster
Laal Singh Chaddha starring Amir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to have a cinema release on 11 February 2022 after being delayed by a year
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt will be featured together in the upcoming movie, 'Shamshera' slated to be released in theatres on 18 March 2022
Written and directed by Milap Zaveri, John Abraham starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2' has been scheduled for a theatrical release on 25 November 2021
Image: 'Satyameva Jayate 2' Official Poster
The fans will be able to enjoy Shahid Kapoor's upcoming movie, 'Jersey' in theatres on 31 December 2021
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
'Bunty Aur Babli 2' featuring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh is expected to hit the theatres on 19 November 2021
Image: 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Movie Poster
The Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's upcoming romantic drama movie, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is set to hit the big screens on 10 December 2021
Image: Still from 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' movie trailer
'K.G.F: Chapter 2' is one of the highly-anticipated movies slated to have a grand theatrical release on 14 April 2022
Image: KGF Chapter 2 Official Poster
Katrik Aaryan and Tabu starrer horror-comedy, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is set to hit the theatres on 19 November 2021
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan