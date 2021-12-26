Ranveer Singh’s most out-of-the-box looks of 2021
Ranveer Singh's wild west look caught the attention of his fans as he wore a suit with a hat and a scarf around his neck.
Singh stunned in his recent unique look as he wore a tiger print t-shirt and red pants.
The actor wore an olive green tracksuit and gave it an out-of-the-box touch as he paired it with a pearl necklace.
Ranveer Singh took the fashion quotient up a notch with his blue tracksuit, which he accessorised with gold jewellery.
The actor kept it simple with a black t-shirt, pink pants and topped off his look with a bucket hat that matched his shoes.
Ranveer Singh wowed his fans when he wore a floral print jacket, which he paired with brown pants and a headband.
The actor wore a baby pink sweatshirt, which he paired with track pants of the same colour. He completed his look with a pair of neon shoes.
Ranveer Singh wore a silver jacket, with which he had on a simple black t-shirt and red joggers.
