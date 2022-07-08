Aditi Rathi
'Ranveer Vs Wild' to 'Vikram,' movies and shows to binge-watch this weekend
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh/@ikamalhaasan
'Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls' has arrived on the OTT platform Netflix and is a perfect show to binge-watch on the weekend.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil-starrer 'Vikram' has arrived on Disney+ Hotstar.
Image: Instagram/@ikamalhaasan
Amazon Prime Video India has brought a new anthology series 'Modern Love Hyderabad.'
Image: Instagram/@primevideoin
Amruta Subhash-starrer 'Saas Bahu Aachaar Pvt Ltd' has also arrived on Zee5.
Image: Instagram/@zee5
'Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2' is one of the most trending shows in the current times and also a perfect pick for the weekend.
Image: Instagram/@strangerthingstv
'Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between' is currently streaming on Netflix.
Image: Instagram/@netflix
Lana Condor's 'Boo, B**ch' is a high school drama which arrived on July 8 on Netflix.
Image: Instagram/@lanacondor
