Hardika Gupta

Apr 10 ,2023

Rasha Thadani is a spitting image of Raveena Tandon
@raveenatandon/Instagram
Raveena Tandon recently shared a series of photos with her daughter Rasha Thadani. @raveenatandon/Instagram
Rasha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor. @raveenatandon/Instagram
The mother-daughter duo looked pretty in the photos. @raveenatandon/Instagram
The Padma Shri awardee wore a yellow saree with golden floral detailing. @raveenatandon/Instagram
On the other hand, Rasha wore a black full-sleeve blouse teamed with black and white lehenga. She completed her look with a black dupatta. @raveenatandon/Instagram
They were all smiles for this photo. @raveenatandon/Instagram
