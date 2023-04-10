Hardika Gupta
Apr 10 ,2023
Rasha Thadani is a spitting image of Raveena Tandon
@raveenatandon/Instagram
Raveena Tandon recently shared a series of photos with her daughter Rasha Thadani.
@raveenatandon/Instagram
Rasha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor.
@raveenatandon/Instagram
The mother-daughter duo looked pretty in the photos.
@raveenatandon/Instagram
The Padma Shri awardee wore a yellow saree with golden floral detailing.
@raveenatandon/Instagram
On the other hand, Rasha wore a black full-sleeve blouse teamed with black and white lehenga. She completed her look with a black dupatta.
@raveenatandon/Instagram
They were all smiles for this photo.
@raveenatandon/Instagram
Find Out More