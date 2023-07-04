Anjali Choudhury
Jul 04 ,2023
Rashami Desai accessorises with head scarf
Image: @imrashamidesai/Instagram
Rashami Desai took to her Instagram handle to drop photos from her recent photoshoot.
Image: @imrashamidesai/Instagram
Along with the post, she wrote, "Wild and Free 🧿. Just like the Sea."
Image: @imrashamidesai/Instagram
In the photos, Rashami was seen wearing a stylish floral outfit with a beach setting in the backdrop.
Image: @imrashamidesai/Instagram
The actress wore a green coloured dress with orange floral prints and a sleek belt. She also wrapped a matching scarf around her head.
Image: @imrashamidesai/Instagram
Rashami's outfit featured a thigh-high slit which accentuated her figure.
Image: @imrashamidesai/Instagram
The Uttaran actress posed for the cameras in all smiles and looked radiant.
Image: @imrashamidesai/Instagram
Rashami Desai opted for minimal makeup and jewellery to complement her look.
Image: @imrashamidesai/Instagram
She kept her tresses open that brushed against her face due to the wind.
Image: @imrashamidesai/Instagram
Find Out More