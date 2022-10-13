Suraj Alva
Oct 13 ,2022
Rashid Khan to Bhuvneshwar Kumar: A look at the top strike bowlers at T20 World Cup
Image: Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Twitter/AP
Rashid Khan is the most destructive bowler in the T20 format. The 24-year-old leg-spinner has 118 wickets at a strike rate of 13.6.
Image: AP
In Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be key to India's success. The pacer has 85 wickets at a strike rate of 19.2.
Image: bcci.tv
Lungi Ngidi will have an important part to play in South Africa’s chances at T20 World Cup. The pacer has taken 51 wickets at a strike rate of 12.4
Image: proteasmencsa/Instagram
Josh Hazlewood will arrive at T20 World Cup the as the No.1 ranked bowler in the format. He has picked up 52 wickets at a strike rate of 15.1
Image: Cricket.com.au/Instagram
Trent Boult will be a key player for New Zealand in T20 World Cup. He has picked dup a total of 66 wickets at a strike rate of 16.5.
Image: ICC
Wanindu Hasaranga will look to make an impact just like he did at the last T20 World Cup. The spinner has 73 wickets at strike rate of 13.1.
Image: @T20 World Cup/Twitter
Mark Wood in build-up to T20 World cup have picked up 9 wickets in 3 matches. Overall he has 35 wickets at a strike rate of 14.3
Image: England cricket/Instagram
Obed McCoy will look to make a huge impression in T20 World Cup. The left-arm pacer has taken 37 wickets at a career strike rate of 13.1.
Image: AP
Find Out More