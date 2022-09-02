Prachi Arya
Sep 02 ,2022
Rashmika Mandanna: A sneak-peek into South diva's casual & comfy outfits
IMAGE: Instagram/rashmika_mandanna
Actor Rashmika Mandanna who is known as a style icon, knows how to nail fashionable looks and ensembles without compromising her comfort.
IMAGE: Instagram/rashmika_mandanna
While ditching her usual traditional outfits, the actor dons casual, comfortable clothes while giving majore fashionable goals.
IMAGE: Instagram/rashmika_mandanna
Are you confused what to carry when on Vacation? A simple blak t-shirt with a pair of denims and a colour jacket will always be a best pick.
IMAGE: Instagram/rashmika_mandanna
The Dear Comrade star leaves hearts to flutter in these lovely floral frocks that account for the best outfit during summer season.
IMAGE: Instagram/rashmika_mandanna
Apart from dresses and denims, the actor knows well how to pull off style in a jumpsuit.
IMAGE: Instagram/rashmika_mandanna
Could there be anything more confortable than a long dress? Rashmika styles a loose floral dress with a ponytail as she makes a stunning pose.
IMAGE: Instagram/rashmika_mandanna
Elegant to the core, Rashmika dons a white sports bra which she pairs it with a denim dungaree.
IMAGE: Instagram/rashmika_mandanna
Find Out More