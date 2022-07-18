Prachi Arya
Jul 18 ,2022
Rashmika Mandanna: Photos of 'Pushpa' star that prove she is a fashion icon
IMAGE: Instagram/rashmika_mandanna
Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently painted the town red with her ravishing looks in a crimson, thigh-high-length dress that hugged her physique.
IMAGE: Instagram/rashmika_mandanna
Apart from pulling off her looks in western, the Pushpa fame star also known how to leave hearts to flutter in a traditional look.
IMAGE: Instagram/rashmika_mandanna
The South diva looks like a beauty to behold in this white lehenga as she poses beautifully.
IMAGE: Instagram/rashmika_mandanna
Apart from slaying in pastels, the star surely known how to flaunt the blacks and this dress with high slit is a proof.
IMAGE: Instagram/rashmika_mandanna
Apart from traditional and western outfits, the actor who never compromises with her comfort, looks cool in these casuals amid a snow clad region.
IMAGE: Instagram/rashmika_mandanna
Known for her infectious smile, Rashmika looks bubbly as she poses in a blue embroidered Manish Malhotra ensemble.
IMAGE: Instagram/rashmika_mandanna
Looking like a bresh breeze, the actor is seen basking in the sun in this short floral dress while grabbing attention on social media.
IMAGE: Instagram/rashmika_mandanna
Find Out More