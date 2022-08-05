Aditi Rathi
Aug 05 ,2022
Rashmika Mandanna: Take a look at the 'Sita Ramam' star's steal-worthy ethnic outfits
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna looked breathtaking in this pink saree that she paired with a sleeveless blouse.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
The actor looked beautiful as ever in a stunning white and silver lehenga.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
She gave away major ethnic goals in a white and yellow lehenga with a shimmery golden blouse.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
The 'Pushpa' actor never fails to express her love for her culture in a Kodava saree.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a blue and silver lehenga.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
She surely took breaths away in a sheer ivory saree. She completed her look with minimum jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
The 'Sita Ramam' star looked beautiful in a green coloured Kodavu saree.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Find Out More