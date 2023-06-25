Niharika Sanjeeiv
Jun 25 ,2023
Rashmika Mandanna to Bhumi Pednekar: Celebs rejoice in the spirit of Sunday
Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna spent her Sunday relaxing at home with her pet Aura.
Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja took son Vayu to Lord's Cricket Ground. "Put me in, coach. I'm ready!" read the caption.
Anand Ahuja/Instagram
Masaba Gupta and her Sunday mood is oh-so-relatable.
Masaba Gupta/Instagram
Disha Patani spent the day with her younger brother Suryansh.
Disha Patani/Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar's Sunday diaries are about creating your own rainbow.
Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram
Sonu Sood chose the fitter route to spend his weekend.
Sonu Sood/Instagram
Alia Bhatt, who is holidaying in Dubai with Ranbir Kapoor, completed her meal with a tasty dessert - a milk cake.
Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Sunday was a fun day for Mouni Roy as she stepped out with her "Bengali belles".
Mouni Roy/Instagram
