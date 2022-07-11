Adelle Fernandes
Jul 11 ,2022
Rashmika Mandanna's collection of simple yet elegant accessories
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna often wows fans with her collection of simple yet elegant accessories.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
She donned a stunning gold chain and matching pair of earrings to match her sheer saree.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
She stood out with her massive diamond-shaped earring as she wore a high pony and flaunted it.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
The actor kept her accessories simple as she wore an ethnic outfit with detailed embroidery.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
She donned a long statement pendant with multiple chains as she wore a pink and green saree.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
The 'Pushpa: The Rise' star opted for a simple silver necklace, which she wore with a traditional saree.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika left her fans in awe of her look as she wore bright gold earrings with a colorful outfit.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
She was caught in a candid moment as she wore decorative long earrings to compliment her look.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
