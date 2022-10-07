Aditi Rathi
Oct 07 ,2022
Rashmika-Vijay jet off together, Deepika reveals facing racial stereotypes: B'wood recap
Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted boarding the same flight at Mumbai airport.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Veteran actor Arun Bali passed away at 79.
Image: Instagram@arun_k_bali
Priyanka Chopra extended her support to women of Iran who are protesting against Hijab.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Deepika Padukone revealed being racially stereotyped in Hollywood.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
R Madhavan gave a quirky reply to a Twitter user who trolled him for clicking a picture with Ranveer Singh.
Image: Twitter/@ActorMadhavan
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's video from their Lucknow reception recently surfaced on the internet.
Image: Instagram/@therichachadha
Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her come back to Instagram after nearly four months.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Find Out More