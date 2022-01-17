Rasika Dugal's birthday: Powerful roles played by actor in off-beat films & shows
Image: Instagram/@rasikadugal
Rasika Dugal won hearts with her bold role in the Amazon Prime Video crime drama show 'Mirzapur.' The actor essayed Beena Tripathi in the series, which was one of the most loved characters.
Image: Instagram/@rasikadugal
Rasika Dugal aced the role of a taunting wife Lata in the 2020 film 'Lootcase' starring Kunal Kemmu.
Image: Instagram/@rasikadugal
The actor is also the lead of the show 'Out Of Love' streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. She took her fans inside her character Dr Meera's life and showed what a woman is capable of.
Image: Instagram/@rasikadugal
Rasika Dugal's role as Hamid's mother in the drama 'Hamid' is something every movie buff should watch.
Image: Instagram/@rasikadugal
Rasika Dugal's role as Neeti Singh in 'Delhi Crime' was not only lauded by viewers but also critics. The Emmy award-winning show saw Neeti Singh as an idealistic and brave police officer.
Image: Instagram/@rasikadugal
Rasika Dugal is surely the epitome of acting when it comes to trying different genres and playing the role of any age. The actor's role as Savita Kapoor in 'The Suitable Boy' is proof of that.
Image: Instagram/@rasikadugal
Despite being featured in a single episode of 'Made In Heaven,' Rasika Dugal gave a lasting performance as she played the role of a bride.
Image: Instagram/@rasikadugal