Apr 03 ,2023
Rating the top superstar entries at WWE WrestleMania 39
Image: wwe.com
1/9- Logan Paul’s entrance ahead of his fight against Seth Rollins was one of the highlights on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 and was termed an instant classic.
Image: wwe.com
2/9- Latest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame, Rey Mysterio made his entrance on a low-rider, which was driven by Snoop Dogg.
Image: wwe.com
3/9- Seth Rollins' quirky outfit, coupled with his mesmerizing theme song left the fans in awe at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Image: wwe.com
4/9 - John Cena's entrance alongside the Make a Wish card also much heartwarming to watch for the WWE fans.
Image: wwe.com
5/9- The startling performance ahead of the Raw women's champion Bianca Belair's entrance also melted many hearts in the WWE universe.
Image: wwe.com
6/9- The Rated R Superstar Edge also left fans in awe with his stunning entrance on Day 2 of the premium live event, ahead of his match against Finn Balor.
Image: wwe.com
7/9 Finn Balor's entrance in his 'Demon' gimmick sent chills across the WWE universe on Sunday night.
Image: wwe.com
8/9- 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes' entrance in the main event of the show was undoubtedly one of the favorites among fans.
Image: wwe.com
9/9- The musical entrance by the undisputed WWE Universe Roman Reigns will also be remembered by fans for long.
Image: wwe.com
