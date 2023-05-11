Shreya Pandey
May 11 ,2023
Raveena Tandon aces the spring-summer fashion trend
Image:@raveenatandon/Instagram
Raveena Tandon posted new pictures in a floral ensemble on her Instagram.
Image:@raveenatandon/Instagram
The actress donned a floral crop top with a matching pleated skirt.
Image:@raveenatandon/Instagram
Raveena Tandon paired her co-ord set with a pair of oxidised earrings and a ring.
Image:@raveenatandon/Instagram
Raveena Randon looked ethereal in the floral outfit. She kept her look chic by tying her hair in a bun and wearing minimal makeup.
Image:@raveenatandon/Instagram
Raveena Tandon completed her look with high heels.
Image:@raveenatandon/Instagram
