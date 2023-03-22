Nitish Vashishtha

Mar 22 ,2023

Raveena Tandon is 'Event Ready'
Image: officialraveenatandon/Instagram
Actor Raveena Tandon recently showed off her new look. Image: officialraveenatandon/Instagram
The Andaaz Apna Apna actor looked regal in a rustic brown anarkali suit. Image: officialraveenatandon/Instagram
Her suit featured golden embroidery. She complimented the look with golden bangles and earrings with embedded pearls. Image: officialraveenatandon/Instagram
Tandon said in the caption, originally in Hindi, "You are a beautiful thought of a sort, that brings a smile to my face when I remember you.” Image: officialraveenatandon/Instagram
She also described her look as "event ready," and added that she could not have picked a better outfit given the mood. Image: officialraveenatandon/Instagram
Tandon last appeared in the highly acclaimed Kannada film, K.G.F: Chapter 2. Image: officialraveenatandon/Instagram
