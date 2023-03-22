Nitish Vashishtha
Mar 22 ,2023
Raveena Tandon is 'Event Ready'
Image: officialraveenatandon/Instagram
Actor Raveena Tandon recently showed off her new look.
Image: officialraveenatandon/Instagram
The Andaaz Apna Apna actor looked regal in a rustic brown anarkali suit.
Image: officialraveenatandon/Instagram
Her suit featured golden embroidery. She complimented the look with golden bangles and earrings with embedded pearls.
Image: officialraveenatandon/Instagram
Tandon said in the caption, originally in Hindi, "You are a beautiful thought of a sort, that brings a smile to my face when I remember you.”
Image: officialraveenatandon/Instagram
She also described her look as "event ready," and added that she could not have picked a better outfit given the mood.
Image: officialraveenatandon/Instagram
Tandon last appeared in the highly acclaimed Kannada film, K.G.F: Chapter 2.
Image: officialraveenatandon/Instagram
Find Out More