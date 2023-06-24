Anjali Choudhury
Jun 24 ,2023
Raveena Tandon is runway ready in these gowns
Image: @officialraveenatandon/Instagram
Raveena Tandon dazzles in a black evening gown with silver detailings and faux feathers
Image: @officialraveenatandon/Instagram
Raveena Tandon looks mesmerising in an ensemble with a pleated skirt and embroidered jacket.
Image: @officialraveenatandon/Instagram
Raveena Tandon looks enchanting in a printed gown with a cinched waist and sheer detailing.
Image: @officialraveenatandon/Instagram
Raveena Tandon radiates glamour in an extravagant white pleated gown.
Image: @officialraveenatandon/Instagram
The Dilwale actress stunned in a sequinned teal-coloured cutout gown with sheer sleeves.
Image: @officialraveenatandon/Instagram
Raveena Tandon dazzled in yet another sequinned gown with a plunging neckline and teamed it with silver heels.
Image: @officialraveenatandon/Instagram
The actress wore a fitted black and silver mermaid gown and completed her look with a sleek bun.
Image: @officialraveenatandon/Instagram
Raveena showcased her love for sequins in a photoshoot wherein she wore a purple gown with a cinched waist.
Image: @officialraveenatandon/Instagram
