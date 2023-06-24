Anjali Choudhury

Jun 24 ,2023

Raveena Tandon is runway ready in these gowns
Image: @officialraveenatandon/Instagram
Raveena Tandon dazzles in a black evening gown with silver detailings and faux feathers Image: @officialraveenatandon/Instagram
Raveena Tandon looks mesmerising in an ensemble with a pleated skirt and embroidered jacket. Image: @officialraveenatandon/Instagram
Raveena Tandon looks enchanting in a printed gown with a cinched waist and sheer detailing. Image: @officialraveenatandon/Instagram
Raveena Tandon radiates glamour in an extravagant white pleated gown. Image: @officialraveenatandon/Instagram
The Dilwale actress stunned in a sequinned teal-coloured cutout gown with sheer sleeves. Image: @officialraveenatandon/Instagram
Raveena Tandon dazzled in yet another sequinned gown with a plunging neckline and teamed it with silver heels. Image: @officialraveenatandon/Instagram
The actress wore a fitted black and silver mermaid gown and completed her look with a sleek bun. Image: @officialraveenatandon/Instagram
Raveena showcased her love for sequins in a photoshoot wherein she wore a purple gown with a cinched waist. Image: @officialraveenatandon/Instagram
