Aryan Suraj
Jun 10 ,2023
Ravindra Jadeja ICC knockouts
Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best Indian cricketers to play the sport. Let's take a look at his ICC knockouts.
Champions Trophy 2013 Final: 33* off 25 deliveries, 2/24 in 4 overs
T20 World Cup 2014 Semi-final: 0/8 in 2 overs
T20 World Cup 2014 Final: 0/11 in 1 over
ICC ODI World Cup 2015 Final: 16 off 17 deliveries, 0/56 off 10 overs
T20 World Cup 2016 Semi-final: 0/48 in 4 overs
ICC Champions trophy 2017 Semi-final: 1/48 in 10 overs
ICC Champions trophy 2017 Final: 0/67 in 8 overs
ICC ODI World Cup 2019 Semi-final: 77 off 59 deliveries, 1/34 in 10 overs
WTC Final 2021: 15 off 23 deliveries and 1/20 (1st innings), 16 off 49 and 0/25 (2nd innings)
