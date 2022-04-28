RCB players including Faf and Virat celebrate Maxwell's wedding party; See pics
Image: @RCBTweets/Twitter
RCB organized a special wedding bash for the newly married couple Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman on Wednesday.
Virat Kohli dancing at Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's wedding bash.
Virat Kohli, Mike Hesson, Mohammed Siraj and Dinesh Karthik pose for a picture with the newly married couple.
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis poses for a picture with his family at the wedding party.
A beautiful picture of the couple arriving at the party.
Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman share an intimate moment while dancing at the party.
Virat Kohli looks dashing while enjoying his time at the wedding party.
RCB players Siddharth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and others dancing at the wedding bash, with Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Vini Raman enjoying in the background.
Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman cut the wedding cake. They got married in March.
Image: @royalchallengersbangalore/Instagram