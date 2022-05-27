May 27 ,2022
RCB Predicted XI vs RR: Will Faf du Plessis and Co. leave out Siraj for IPL Qualifier 2
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli will continue to open the innings, despite a duck for the RCB captain in the last game.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Rajat Patidar is expected to continue batting at no. 3 following a 112* runs knock off 54 balls in the previous match.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Glenn Maxwell will also retain his place in the playing XI as he is a key player to the squad. He has scored 277 runs in 12 games and dismissed six wickets so far.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Mahipal Lomror might be promoted down the order, as he was dismissed on the individual score of 14 runs in the last game.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Dinesh Karthik will be the designated wicketkeeper, coming on the back of a 37* runs knock in 23 balls in the last game.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Shahbaz Ahmed is also likely to retain his spot as he has contributed with both bat and ball during the tournament.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Harshal Patel will also retain his place as he contributed with the important wicket of Marcus Stoinis in the last game after displaying his lethal death bowling skills.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Josh Hazlewood will also be one of the key players for RCB as he contributed with 3/43 in the last game vs LSG.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Wanindu Hasaranga will also retain his place as he is the second most wicket-taker of IPL 2022, with 25 wickets on his tally so far.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Mohammed Siraj's place in the side has come under scrutiny but it looks likes RCB will continue with the pacer due to his ability to take wickets in first 6 overs.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Find Out More