RCB strongest playing XI for IPL 2023
Image: BCCI
Skipper Faf du Plessis is expected to open the batting for Bangalore in IPL 2023.
Image: PTI
Rajat Patidar is expected to open alongside Faf du Plessis in IPL 2023.
Image: PTI
Virat Kohli will most probably come down to bat No. 3 position for RCB.
Image: PTI
Glenn Maxwell is expected to come at No. 4 position this year for RCB.
Image: PTI
Mahipal Lomror will most likely take the No. 5 spot in the lineup for CSK.
Image: BCCI
Dinesh Karthik is expected to bat at the No. 6 position for RCB this year.
Image: BCCI
All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed is expected to bat at No. 7 position for RCB.
Image: BCCI
Wanindu Hasaranga is expected to play as the specialist spinner for RCB.
Image: BCCI
Harshal Patel is expected to play as one of the three pacers for RCB this year.
Image: BCCI
Mohammed Siraj is expected to play as one of the three pacers in RCB this year.
Image: BCCI
Josh Hazlewood is likely to play as Harshal's pacer-bowling partner in IPL 2023.
Image: BCCI
