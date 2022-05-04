RCB vs CSK: 6 players to watch out for as Faf takes on Dhoni
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
Legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni will undoubtedly be the top player in action after he took over the reins of CSK once again from Ravindra Jadeja.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
Similarly, Ravindra Jadeja will also be one of the top players to watch out for as fans are hoping to see the best of him with both bat and ball in IPL 2022 after he gave up the captaincy duty.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
Current RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, who won the title last year with CSK, would be another player to watch out for as he leads a new team against his former side.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
Former RCB captain Virat Kohli will look to continue where he left against GT after he scored a fifty against the IPL 2022 league leaders.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will once again be in focus after he scored an outstanding 99-run knock against SRH, earning him the player of the match award.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood has had a fantastic IPL 2022 season, having picked up 10 wickets despite playing just six matches.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI