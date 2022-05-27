RCB vs RR, IPL Qualifier 2: 6 Key players to watch out for as Kohli faces Chahal
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Jos Buttler is coming off a knock of 89 runs off 56 balls in the previous game, and is the highest run-scorer of IPL 2022 with 718 runs on his tally from 15 games, which includes 3 centuries and 4 half-centuries.
Faf du Plessis is the highest run-scorer for RCB, having scored 443 runs in 15 games with the help of three half-centuries and the best knock of 96 runs.
Sanju Samson has scored 421 runs in 15 matches so far for RR, and contributed with a knock of 47 runs in 26 balls against GT in the Qualifier 1.
Rajat Patidar scored an unbeaten knock of 112* runs in 54 balls with the helo of 7 sixes and 12 fours. He has scored 275 runs in total in the seven games he has played this season.
Wanindu Hasaranga is the highest wicket-taker for RCB with 25 wickets and also sits second in the wicket-takers list for IPL 2022.
Yuzvendra Chahal leads the wicket-taking charts of the tournament, with a total of 26 wickets to his name in 15 games.
