RCB vs SRH: Check 6 best bowling figures of IPL 2022 including Wanindu Hasaranga's 5/18
RCB wrist-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga returned with the best bowling figures of IPL 2022, courtesy of his 5/18 effort during RCB vs SRH on Sunday.
SRH's young pacer Umran Malik returned with the figures of 5/25 in four overs against GT.
RR's Yuzvendra Chahal returned with the figures of 5/40 against KKR.
KKR allrounder Andre Russell returned with the figures of 4/5 in a single over against GT.
DC chinaman Kuldeep Yadav returned with the best figures of 4/14 against his former franchise, KKR.
Mohsin Khan returned with the figures of 4/16 in the game against DC.
