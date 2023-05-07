Anirban Sarkar
May 07 ,2023
Real Madrid defeat Osasuna to lift Copa del Rey trophy
Image: realmadrid/Twitter
Real Madrid lifted their second title of the season as they defeated Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final
Image: realmadrid/Twitter
Rodrygo was the architect as he scored a brace in the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna.`
Image: realmadrid/Twitter
Luka Modric and Karim Benzema have been the two most longest servants of Real Madrid
Image: realmadrid/Twitter
Eduardo Camavinga has had a seamless transition into the team since he arrived at Real Madrid
Image: realmadrid/Twitter
Carlo Ancelotti will now shift his attention to the Champions League semifinal as his team gears up for a showdown with Manchester City
Image: realmadrid/Twitter
