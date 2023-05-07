Anirban Sarkar

May 07 ,2023

Real Madrid defeat Osasuna to lift Copa del Rey trophy
Image: realmadrid/Twitter
Real Madrid lifted their second title of the season as they defeated Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final Image: realmadrid/Twitter
Rodrygo was the architect as he scored a brace in the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna.` Image: realmadrid/Twitter
Luka Modric and Karim Benzema have been the two most longest servants of Real Madrid Image: realmadrid/Twitter
Eduardo Camavinga has had a seamless transition into the team since he arrived at Real Madrid Image: realmadrid/Twitter
Carlo Ancelotti will now shift his attention to the Champions League semifinal as his team gears up for a showdown with Manchester City Image: realmadrid/Twitter
Find Out More