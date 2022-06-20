Realme C30 launched in India for Rs. 7,499: Check specifications and price here
Image: Realme
The Realme C30 comes with a 6.5-inch display.
Image: Realme
The display has a water-drop notch at the top.
Image: Realme
On the rear panel, the smartphone features an 8MP camera.
Image: Realme
The right panel of the smartphone has the volume rockers and the power button, while the left button has the SIM tray.
Image: Realme
The smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W wired charging.
Image: Realme
Realme C30 features 2 nano card slots and one microSD slot.
Image: Realme
With a headphone jack and 5MP front camera, the Realme C30 will be available to purchase from June 24 for Rs. 7,499.
Image: Realme