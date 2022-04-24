Realme GT 2 launched with Snapdragon 888 and 120Hz AMOLED display: Check price here
The Realme GT 2 comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate.
The top panel of the smartphone features a secondary noise-cancelling microphone. The rear panel features a Type-C Port, the primary speaker, microphone and SIM Tray.
The right panel of the smartphone features a power button and the left panel features volume rockers.
Under the hood, the smartphone features Snapdragon 888 5G processor along with Adreno 660 GPU.
The rear panel of the smartphone has a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 OIS lens, a wide-angle camera and a 4cm Macro mode.
Along with a 5,000 mAh battery and support for 65W fast charging, the smartphone will be available for Rs. 34,999 on Flipkart from April 28, 2022.
