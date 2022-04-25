Realme Narzo 50A Prime launched in India: Check price and specifications here
Image: Realme
The Realme Narzo 50a Prime comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 2408*1080 pixels and a peak brightness of 600 nits.
Image: Realme
The rear panel of the smartphone has a triple-lens setup with a 50MP primary lens, a Macro lens and a B&W lens.
Image: Realme
The right panel of the smartphone has a power button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner. The left panel of the smartphone has volume rockers and SIM tray.
Image: Realme
Under the hood, the smartphone features a Unisoc T612 chipset, which is an octa-core processor.
Image: Realme
The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W quick charging.
Image: Realme
With Realme UI R Edition which is based on Android 11, the smartphone is available for Rs. 11,499 (4-64GB) on the official website.
Image: Realme