May 26 ,2022
Realme Pad X launched with a quad-speaker system and a 10.6-inch display: Check specs here
Image: Realme
The Realme Pad X comes with a 10.6-inch IPS LCD display, with a resolution of 220 pixels per inch.
Under the hood, the new Realme Pad X features Snapdragon 695 5G chipset.
On the back panel, the smartphone has a 13MP rear-facing camera and on the front panel, the smartphone has a 8MP sensor.
Realme highlights that the smartphone has a total of four speakers.
The tablet also has a large 8,340 mAh battery that supports 33W fast wired charging.
On the official website of the company, the tablet is available in three different colours. The device could launch in India soon.
