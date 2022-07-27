Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 27 ,2022
Realme Pad X with Snapdragon 695 5G launched in India: Checks specs and price here
Image: Realme
The Realme Pad X comes with a 10.95-inch WUXGA+ Full View display with a peak brightness of 450 nits.
Image: Realme
The Android tablet is powered by Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core processor, along with Adreno 619 GPU.
Image: Realme
Along with the chipset, the table offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The rear panel of the tablet has a 13MP camera.
Image: Realme
The Realme Pad X comes with a quad-speaker setup that supports Dolby Atmos. It also has two microphones for better voice quality.
Image: Realme
Out of the box, the tablet runs on Realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 12. There is a 5G version of the device as well.
Image: Realme
With an 8,340 mAh battery, the Realme Pad X 5G (6/128GB) is priced at Rs. 27,999 and it will be available from August 1, 2022.
Image: Realme
Find Out More