Realme Smart TV X Full HD launched in India: Check specifications and price here
The Realme Smart TV X Full HD offers two screen sizes: 40-inch and 43-inch.
The back panel of the smart TV has a clean layout, with all the ports and mounting screws.
This is how the television looks from a side, placed on a two-leg stand that it comes with.
The back panel of the smart TV has all the required ports including HDMI (ARC) x 1, HDMI x 2, USB x 2, Digital Audio Out x 1 and headphone out x1.
The Realme Smart TV X comes with a smart remote that contains dedicated buttons for Netflix and YouTUbe.
With Bluetooth v5.0, 5GHz Wi-Fi and built-in Chromecast, the Realme Smart TV X will be available from Rs. 22,999, May 4 onwards.
