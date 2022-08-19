Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 19 ,2022
Realme TechLife Buds T100 with ENC and 28H battery life launched in India
Image: Realme
Realme TechLife Buds T100 come with 10mm drivers.
Image: Realme
The earbuds have touch-based controls for accepting calls and controlling playback.
Image: Realme
The earphones feature environmental noise cancellation for better noise cancellation.
Image: Realme
The earphones run on Bluetooth v5.3 and are rated IPX5 water resistant.
Image: Realme
Along with the charging case, the earbuds can offer up to 28 hours of playtime.
Image: Realme
The Realme TechLife Buds T100 will be available from August 24, 2022, for Rs. 1,499.
Image: Realme
Find Out More