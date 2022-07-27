Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 27 ,2022
Realme Watch 3 with Bluetooth calling and up to 7 days of battery life launched in India
Image: Realme
Realme Watch 3 comes with a 1.8-inch display that can achieve a peak brightness of 500 nits.
Image: Realme
The smartwatch supports continuous heart rate, SpO2, stress levels and seep quality.
Image: Realme
Users also get multiple sports modes so that they can track their physical activities.
Image: Realme
The smartwatch comes with a speaker and microphone setup that enables Bluetooth calling through the watch.
Image: Realme
It connects with smartphones with Bluetooth v5.3 and lasts for up to seven days on regular usage.
Image: Realme
The Realme Watch 3 will be available from August 2, 2022, at Rs. 2,999 on the official website of the company.
Image: Realme
Find Out More